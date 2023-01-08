Totti and Noemi are back in Rome: the photos and the video of the vacation in the Caribbean

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi have returned to Rome after spending their holidays in Miami and in the crystalline waters of the Caribbean sea in the company of the children of the former Giallorossi captain. In the past few hours, while the couple was flying to Italy, the Whoopsee site released some photos (and a video) that portray Totti and Noemi while they indulge in some healthy relaxation during their winter vacation.

The trip to the United States is therefore over for the extended family. Totti and Noemi have returned to Italy to resume their children’s work and school commitments. After stopping in Miami, the couple boarded a cruise ship making several stops in the beautiful waters of Honduras, the Bahamas and Mexico.