The two are thinking of trying to grant themselves a truce to allow the lawyers to find an agreement for the divorce.

A primordial feeling, which arises from the depths and unites most human beings. Nostalgia for the past. Generated by those memories jealously kept in the most secret drawers of one’s soul, or by the flashbacks of moments that have remained indelible in one’s memory. Almost a need to look back sharpened by the passing of the years and, at times, by the hard blows that life reserves for each of us. Who knows if last night, after the face to face in court with their respective lawyers, a hint of melancholy didn’t even touch Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. The former golden couple of the capital who finds himself in the middle of a war made up of interviews, social digs and appeals presented to the judge. An unexpected epilogue of 20 years of love.

SUPERIOR GOOD – Despite the skirmishes of recent months, for Ilary and Francesco there is a fixed point that can never be questioned: the protection and safeguarding of their three children. A greater good, in the name of which both could decide to reach an out-of-court settlement. The first signs to try to grant a truce came yesterday, when the judge opted to postpone the hearing. A decision made to allow the lawyers to reach an agreement. An agreement on which the lawyers Conte and Simeone started working already in the late afternoon. The goal is to resolve the matter privately – away from the spotlight – but, to do so, it will take all the skill of the two lawyers. See also F1 | Ferrari: the Barcelona engine is back and life is extended at the counter

We had loved each other so much – On the day of the second round in Viale Giulio Cesare, the presenter preferred to hide her emotions under a pair of thick dark glasses. No smile, serious expression and zero desire to put on a show. Mouth sewn also for the former Roma captain who, to avoid contact with reporters, entered the court on board his Smart (closed windows and tinted windows). The photographers’ flashes, however, managed to immortalize Francesco’s face: what is striking is the look that – over the years – has often hinted at his state of mind. Yesterday the eyes of the Giallorossi flag appeared devoid of the light that has always distinguished it. Normal for those who have never had difficulty making themselves understood only with a facial expression.

Descent – After 20 years together, between engagement and marriage, Totti and Ilary found themselves fighting in front of the judge to settle a story consisting of missing watches, shoes and bags hidden (and later found). An epilogue that many would never have expected. The Romanist flag and the presenter in fact, in the collective imagination, have represented for two decades the photograph of an indivisible couple. But now that the tale seems to be heading towards a far from happy end, even the magic that characterized the public appearances of the “King and Queen of Rome” has vanished. Leaving room for gossips – someone could not wait – and continuous gossip. See also Totti-Ilary, the cat Alfio also finds space in the telenovela: where did he end up?

New life – While waiting to know the epilogue of the appeal presented by Blasi and with a separation at the gates, both have started a new life. Totti found a partner, Noemi Bocchi, who convinced him to “change hemisphere” and move to the northern quadrant of the capital. Professionally, however, the former number 10 remains at the head of CT10 Management – managed together with his partners – which looks after the interests of the baby talent Cristian Volpato. After returning to the Olimpico as an ambassador of the Digitalbits blockchain during Mourinho’s first year on the Roma bench, however, since the beginning of the current season Francesco has never shown himself in the Monte Mario stands. For now, Ilary does not seem to have found love again. The presenter, after spending the summer holidays in Africa with her three children, is living her daily life in a calm and without excess. This does not mean giving up a few dinners out. A choice that – a few days ago – had also cost her a photo with a “mysterious man” (actually a longtime friend) published on Diva e Donna. The return to TV instead is expected in the spring, when she will return to lead the Island of the Famous. Meanwhile, audiences are waiting for the next episode of a soap opera that has even thrilled the New York Times. See also Francesco, Ilary and the yellow of the common communiqué (never arrived)

November 12 – 3:31 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Totti #Ilary #signs #thaw #sake #children #lawyers #working #agreement