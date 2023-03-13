Totti and Ilary miss the first divorce hearing: one of the two has asked to postpone it

The clash in court between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi will not start tomorrow. In fact, one of the two spouses asked for the postponement of the first hearing for the separation, scheduled for March 14th. It is not clear who requested the postponement, according to reports from Il Messaggero. It is assumed that it was Totti, who only appeared in court last Thursday, five days before the hearing.

It would have been the third court date for the now ex couple, after the two hearings for the return of jewellery, bags and designer shoes claimed by Ilary, to which the former Roma captain replied by asking for the Rolex back that the presenter gave him would have subtracted.

As for the separation, the main issue concerns the custody of the children Cristian, Chanel and Isabel, in addition to the division of the assets. When the negotiations for a consensual separation failed, the EUR villa, other real estate properties and shareholdings in the company will have to be assigned, for a total of tens of millions of euros. A heritage that in the past was also partly managed by Ilary’s family, making the solution more complicated.

In the meantime, the two exes are enjoying life with the new sweet halves. For the first time last Saturday, Ilary posted a photo on Instagram, complete with a kiss, together with Bastian Muller. Totti, on the other hand, spent the weekend in Dubai together with Noemi Bocchi for a padel tournament.