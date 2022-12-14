Ilary Blasi lets himself go tenderly in the arms of his new companion Bastian Muller, during a romantic holiday in Saint Mortiz, while miles away, Francesco Totti goes out to dinner with Noemi Bocchi and, upon leaving the restaurant, pursued by photographers, they exchange kisses and caresses, with Bocchi taking the initiative and making Totti smile. The saga between Totti and Ilary continues, unveiled as a preview in the new issue of “Chi”.

There is a romantic snow holiday in St. Moritz between Ilary Blasi and her new boyfriend, Bastian Muller, a German entrepreneur who is the heir of a family of builders. Ilary lets himself go tenderly in the boy’s arms, and presents his new love to her friends, including Michelle Hunziker.



The second in-depth analysis is dedicated to the former Roma captain. After publishing the photo of the Christmas tree, Noemi Bocchi goes out to dinner with Francesco Totti and, as they leave the restaurant, pressed by photographers, they exchange kisses and caresses, with Bocchi taking the initiative and making Totti smile .

The third chapter is the exclusive interview with Mario Caucci, Noemi Bocchi’s estranged husband. The man did not appreciate the way in which his children were exposed due to his wife’s new relationship and he takes it out on both Bocchi and Totti, who, being accustomed to popularity, should have protected minors more.