Totti and Ilary Blasi in court: face and face of an hour and a half. A woman accompanying the Captain

After an hour and a half, the second highly armored hearing of the lawsuit between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi ended. The couple, now one step away from separation, clashed over Rolex, jewelry and designer bags, in a prelude to the actual divorce lawsuit. Carabinieri, security guards and even Digos agents, deployed to keep journalists and onlookers at a distance, presiding over a practically deserted court in Rome. The case, which has reached the home page of the New York Times, now has an international echo: among the journalists waiting for the Captain and the showgirl, there are also correspondents of foreign newspapers such as the Times of London.

The former footballer arrived driving a black Smart, dressed in a white shirt and black jacket. Beside her the lawyer Laura Matteucci, who works with her lawyer Antonio Conte, who arrived on foot instead. Ilary Blasi was also dressed in black, with dark sunglasses. In her hand, the presenter, accompanied by lawyers Pompilia Rossi and Alessandro Simeone, held a black Chanel bag: one of those stolen by the former Roma captain and found a few days ago in the Torrino villa. At the exit, the two left without speaking.

The one held today, on the day of San Martino (the feast of the cuckolds, as Dagospia recalls), is already the second audience after that of last month. Judge Francesco Frettoni, of the seventh civil section, has summoned both to determine who is the owner of the Rolexes for over a million euros taken by the showgirl before the official announcement of the breakup, which arrived on 11 July last. At the center of the meeting also the bags stolen (and then returned) by Totti and Ilary’s shoes and jewels that are still missing. It was up to the judge to decide whether to summon the witnesses that the two indicated in their respective lists. Regardless of its outcome, the lawsuit will also be a first test bed for the strategies developed by the legal teams in view of the divorce, also in light of another break, that between the former number 10 and the divorceist Anna Maria Bernardini de Pace. A farewell that Dagospia attributed in part to Totti’s new partner, Noemi Bocchi, who would inspire the decisions of the former Giallorossi captain. “I had drawn up an agreement that was not accepted, also because my client did not like it and so the consensual separation was consumed by me and Totti”, the version given to Corriere della Sera by the famous Milanese lawyer.