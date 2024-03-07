The programme, broadcast on Saturdays at 2pm on Rai 2, hosted the showgirl and presenter who made revelations that add new light to the gossip around Totti and Blasi.

The revelations do not end even almost a year after the first act of the “traumatic” divorce between Francesco Totti And Ilary Blasi. The sentimental chapter linked to Totti is now enriched with new details thanks to the sensational story of Samantha DeGrenet to Monica Setta in “Stories of women at the crossroads”.

This is a story never officially confirmed by any of us, even though we ended up in all the gossip newspapers at the time. […] I met Totti one evening at the Circo Massimo, during an Antonello Venditti concert. As soon as his relationship with Maria Mazza ended, it was a magical evening: lights, candles and music.

It does not end here. Samantha De Grenet also tells a second story about this fortuitous meeting during the concert. It was a particular moment for the footballer, and that's how it was a flirt is born, and something more. The presenter also talks about some events she experienced with Totti:

A few weeks later, we found ourselves in Sardinia and one morning we decided to go to sea with the jet ski. I was in command and, suddenly, a very high wave knocked him far out into the open sea. I clearly remember realizing I had lost him and being paralyzed with fear. I thought: now that I've lost the Champion, how will I get back to Rome?

With Francesco Totti, however, it will only be several beautiful moments, but the story has never turned into a true love. De Grenet himself tells it, “it could have happened, Totti is certainly a good person”, he reveals. Yet there was an element that was not to be overlooked for Samantha De Grenet then:

He never let it go to his head, he was a normal person even then. However, being a long-time friend of her ex, Maria Mazza, I didn't want to fall into the stereotype of the showgirl (in my case) with the famous footballer. I had already had experiences like this and they were enough for me.

The showgirl, in fact, shortly after, experienced a profound love story with Alessandro Benetton. In this case, it was a serious relationship. De Grenet remembers how they were two young people with an extraordinary love. Furthermore, he also reveals another unpublished flirtation, that one with Nek.