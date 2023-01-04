Totti in the crosshairs of anti-money laundering: “Suspicious money tour”

The story of the legal case between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi is enriched with a new chapter. In fact, check an investigation of anti-money laundering on a suspect round of money on bank accounts referable to the former couple. The former footballer – we read in La Verità – was in fact the subject of some SOS (reports of suspicious transactions) by the responsible structures of the credit institution to which he has entrusted his earnings. The document dates back to last August. It’s about a non-interest bearing loan for the sum of 80 thousand euros sent to the account of a pensioner in Anzio. The account is jointly held with her daughter, an employee of the Sport and Health company controlled by the Ministry of Economy. On the same day the 45-year-old turn the money over to her husband. He is an employee of the Interior Ministry considered in close relationships with Totti.

For anti-money laundering – continues La Verità – «they remain strong doubts about the real destination of the money sent to the various international casinos». In another passage they also point out that «the same company has been named in some recent scandals that they involved political figures». Then there is another report from 2018, which leads to approx 3 million euros the amount paid, and two transfers in total 160 thousand euros sent to the usual employee of the ministry with reason «friendship loan with the obligation to return within 24 months”. «The client», explain the risk managers, «referred that these are payments that he makes for his days spent at the Monte Carlo casino being passionate of the gamble» specify the risk managers.

