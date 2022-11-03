A new clash in court is expected for the most talked-about couple of the moment.

The battle between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi is tinged with a new piece. After the announcement of the separation, the two continue to feed our local gossip.

Of the diatribe between the rolex of Totti taken from Ilary, and the bags taken from Totti out of spite, much has been said about it. Unfortunately, their separation is not resolving peacefully and the two have ended up in court.

To be shared there is the enormous patrimony made up of villas, properties and company shares that neither party intends to give up. According to what is written by Truth & Businessthe company that manages the sports Center which bears the name of the former captain of Rome.

The company shares would be in the hands of Ilary for 90% and the father and brother of the showgirl would also be working at the sports center.

Apparently the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi does not intend to give up the company shares of the sports club which last year did very well by doubling its revenues. The sports center located in Longarina, however, bears the name of Totti and exploits the ideas and fame of the Pupone. For this reason, Francis is also very attached to it and certainly does not intend to step aside.

In short, even in this circumstance there will be a legal clash between the two. Francesco Totti, however, has given up one thing: the mega villa in which he lived with Ilary and his children. Apparently his intention is to leave the house to his children.

Instead he would be looking for a house in North Rome along with his new flame Noemi Bocchi. The weekly Chi immortalized them together on their way to visit a house in the northern part of the capital. But the couple were not alone: ​​with them was also Isabel, the captain’s daughter, and her companion’s daughter.