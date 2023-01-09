After the holidays with Noemi in Miami and Mexico, Francesco returned to the capital. And then there’s the divorce procedure with his wife, who spent the holidays in Bangkok with her new partner

New year, old issues. After the Christmas holidays, spent between Miami and Mexico together with his children and his partner Noemi, Francesco Totti is ready to face the first months of living together in his new home in Northern Rome and – above all – some issues of primary importance for his private life . First of all the separation with Ilary Blasi and the story of the Rolexes that the (almost) ex-wife would have stolen from him without consent. In addition, there is the issue linked to suspicious banking transactions which the anti-money laundering department is investigating, which emerged on the pages of the newspaper La Verità.

separation — After being photographed smiling on the Florida beaches together with his Noemi, now the former Roma captain is waiting to figure out how to regulate relations with Ilary. At stake is the separation, which the lawyers of both parties are trying to resolve out of court: a tortuous road, but which the lawyers would also like to take to try not to make further details of the matter public. In addition, it will be necessary to find a way to conclude (peacefully?) the “war of the Rolexes”, fought – for now – in the halls of the civil court of Rome. See also Juve's move to keep Rabiot: seven million plus bonuses on the plate

gamble — Totti seems increasingly determined to personally clarify the matter linked to wire transfers and gambling. Advocate Conte is in charge of the legal aspect – for years alongside the yellow and red flag – but Francesco seems willing to give his opinion, to clarify and protect his image. Soon, therefore, he could return to speak. Ilary has started 2023 in a great way together with Bastian, the German entrepreneur who seems to have stolen her heart. The couple spent New Year’s Eve in the heat of Bangkok, after enjoying a week in the snow before Christmas. In the spring the presenter will resume running the Isola dei Famosi and – therefore – she will spend much more time in Milan. The perfect place to combine work and matters of the heart, considering that there will be many more opportunities to experience precious moments with her new partner.

