The goal of Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Heiberg was recognized as the best goal in the 20th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The midfielder scored a long-range shot into the corner in the match against Liverpool (1: 3). The top five also includes goals from Jack Harrison (Leeds), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) and James Rodriguez (Everton).