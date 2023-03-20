Tottenham is experiencing a season full of conflicts both on and off the pitch. Inside, the team is not performing according to the expectations they had at the start of the season as they were knocked out of the FA Cup early, out of contention for the Premier League title and AC Milan knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.
Off the pitch, everything is centered around the Antonio Conte controversy: the controversy with Richarlison, his operation that kept him off the bench and his most recent anger with his players after the draw against Southampton after going 3-up. 1. This is causing rumors about a possible departure of Harry Kane.
The historical striker of the London club is the captain, emblem and maximum figure of the team in recent years but there is a lot of information circulating about a transfer. One of the main parties interested in taking over the services of the English National Team player is Manchester United, which for a couple of seasons has been trying to find a quality striker to reinforce its offensive front.
These rumors have been going around in the past, mainly during the transfer markets, but the situation of his contract that expires at the end of June 2024 has also been added. So the managers of the Spurs have decided to put a price on the player of 29 years old and is the minimum of £100 million or what represents €114 million according to the newspaper UK Times Sports. On the condition that this monstrous amount is in a single payment, something that is very difficult for any transaction of this amount.
Will these be Harry Kane’s last days as a Tottenham player?
