The start of the season is being at least interesting for Tottenham. Beyond the fact that the Spurs, the sixth in the Big Six of the Premier League, are not even close to having one of their best squads in years, the reality is that the London team is playing very good football despite the complicated departure of Harry Kane. As proof of this, they remain undefeated after six games played in England, including last weekend’s complex duel against Arsenal.
The reality is that Ange Pesteclogou, Greek coach, is doing a job well above what was expected for a coach with his questionable work history, he has defined his starting eleven well and it is difficult for him to touch his game scheme. The London team looks complete, they are even working on releasing some players with little contribution, and one of them is Giovani lo Celso, who was given a vote of confidence this year, but, true to his custom, he lives in means of injuries.
The club knows that it will get more from Celso by putting his card on the market than by leaving him in the squad. The most interested in signing the Argentine is Barcelona, since the player is very much to Xavi’s taste, since his playing style convinces the coach and his presence could give rotation to people like Pedri, Gavi, de Jong and Gundogan, who are falling little by little due to injury. The Argentine’s price will be 15 million euros, which could well be negotiated downwards.
