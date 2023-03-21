Everything within Tottenham is chaos. Once again and almost faithful to the genetics of the club, once again the Spurs will sign another year of drought. The team was not able to win a single official title, but the thing does not end there, within the London team an internal war has been generated between the coaching staff and the bulk of the squad. In addition, Conte’s statements have not been well received and the relationship with the dressing room has been broken for weeks.
Much has been said about the possible sale of the club, but at the moment this seems to be a distant possibility. What is a fact already signed is that the Tottenham team will end their relationship with Conte at the end of the year and it should not be surprising if they do so in the following days. That being the case, the Spurs board is already evaluating names for the bench and thinking of people who have won everything at the club level.
From England they inform that the names that the Spurs handle are those of Zinedine Zidane and Luis Enrique, the latter the favorite because the Frenchman is waiting for an offer from PSG or Real Madrid. The box of the capital of England is clear, they will put on the table one of the best salaries at the technical level for those who accept their offer and also total sports control, all this with the aim of finally reaching a title for the club windows.
