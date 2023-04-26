Tottenham is mired in a complicated crisis. The London team have again dismissed their coach, and it is that today the Champions League seems more like a utopia than anything else. Their goal should be to fight for a place in the next Europa League, but Brighton, Liverpool and Aston Villa will make things difficult for them. On the other hand, Manchester United comes to this game after qualifying for their second final of the season, the FA Cup.
City: London
Stadium: The match is played the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London).
Date: sunday april 23
Match time: 21:15 in Spain, 16:15 in Argentina, 14:15 in Mexico
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN Website
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Chain BE, Cope Chain, RNE, Radius Brand and Youtube of Jugones beach bar. They will not broadcast it live but there you will find a follow-up of the crash.
Hugo Lloris (hip injury), Emerson (meniscus injury), Rodrigo Bentancur (cruciate ligament tear) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring injury.
Forster, Porro, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Kulusevski, Kane and Danjuma
Tom Heaton (ankle injury), Raphael Varane (muscle injury), Luke Shaw (muscle injury), Donny Van de Beek (knee problem), Lisandro Martínez (possible foot fracture) and Alejandro Garnacho (knee injury). ankle).
DeGea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
3-0 (loss)
|
UEL
|
Nott Forest
|
0-2 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Seville
|
2-2
|
UEL
|
Everton
|
2-0 (win)
|
Premier League
|
brentford
|
1-0 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
newcastle
|
6-1 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
2-3 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
2-1 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
southampton
|
3-3
|
Premier League
Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham (10/19/22) – Premier League
Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham (12/3/22) – Premier League
Tottenham 0-3 Manchester United (10/30/21) – Premier League
Tottenham 1-3 Manchester United (11/4/21) – Premier League
Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham (10/4/20) – Premier League
Tottenham 1-3 Manchester United
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Tottenham #Manchester #United #watch #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply