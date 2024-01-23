After passing a fairly easy round for the Mancunian club against Huddersfield Town with a result of 5-0, Pep Guardiola's men have had a really complicated fourth round of the FA Cup. Two of the members of the Big Six will face each other, in this case at Tottenham's home to advance to the round of 16 of the competition.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Manchester City and Tottenham:
In which stadium is Tottenham vs Manchester City played?
City: London England
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: Friday, January 23
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
1-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Bournmeouth
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
4-2D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
2-3V
|
Premier League
|
Huddersfield Town
|
5-0V
|
FA Cup
|
SheffieldEdit
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Fluminense
|
4-0V
|
Club World Cup
The London club will have two players who will not be available in this match. These players are Ben Davies due to a hamstring injury and Lo Celso due to a muscle strain.
On the other hand, the skyblues arrive at a great time, after a resounding cup victory and lifting the Club World Cup trophy, adding to the good news that Kevin de Bruyne has returned. For their part, Ederson and Erling Haaland will not be available, while Akanji is doubtful due to the discomfort he still has, but he may play some final minutes.
Tottenham: Vicar; Udogie, Van De Ven, Cuti Romero, Pedro Porro; Hojberg, Bentancur, Oliver Skipp; Werner, Richarlison, Johnson
Manchester City: Stefan Ortega; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; Doku, Kovacic, Rodri, Foden, Kevin De Bruyne; Julian Alvarez
Tottenham 1-2 Manchester City
