Welcome to a vibrant preview of the exciting confrontation between two titans of the Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Both teams are preparing for a clash that promises high doses of emotion and soccer skill. The stadium will witness a tactical battle, where skill and strategy will be key to determining the winner
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: Saturday September 30
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina 10:30 in Mexico
DAZN
ESPN2, Star+
Star+
CBS Sports Network, Fubo TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
2-5V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
1(5-3)1 D
|
EFL CUP
|
Bournemouth
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Leicester City
|
3-1V
|
EFL CUP
|
West Ham
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
LASK Linz
|
1-3V
|
UEL
|
Wolves
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
By the Tottenham There are several players who will not be available, and these are: Hugo Lloris, Perisic, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Alfie Whiteman, Sessegnon and Bryan Gil.
In the case of Liverpool The list is somewhat less exaggerated: Thiago and Alexander-Arnold.
Tottenham: Vicar; Pedro Porro, Cuti Romero, Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Solomon; Are
Liverpool: Allison Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson, Gómez; Dominik Szobozsali, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister; Salah, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool. The London team has shown that they are a great team, but Jürgen Klopp has set the firm goal of winning the Premier League this year. Can Liverpool put an end to the hegemony of Guardiola’s City?
