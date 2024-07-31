Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich will face each other in a pre-season match on the Asian continent, more specifically in Seoul. This will be the first big test for the German team, who have played two friendlies against lower-level opponents. The Londoners, for their part, have already played several friendlies in which they have emerged victorious. This will be the first big test for both.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Seoul, South Korea
Date: Saturday, August 3
Schedule: 13:00 Spain
Stadium: Seoul World Cup Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be followed live from all over the world on the Tottenham channel: SpursPlay
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
K-League Stars
|
3-4 V
|
Friendly
|
Vissel Kobe
|
2-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
0-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Heart of Midlothian
|
1-5 V
|
Friendly
|
Newcastle
|
1 (5-4) 1E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Duration
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
FC Rottach Egern
|
1-14 V
|
Friendly
|
Hoffenheim
|
4-2 D
|
Bundesliga
|
Wolfsburg
|
2-0 V
|
Bundesliga
|
real Madrid
|
2-1 D
|
UCL
The London outfit have already started their pre-season with an eye on preparing for the upcoming Premier League. So far, Ange Postecoglou’s men have not known defeat in their friendlies against Vissel Kobe, Queens Park Rangers and Hesart of Midlothian. We will see a great match in South Korea.
The Germans have played two pre-season matches, winning by a landslide 1-14 against FC Rottach Egern and drawing 1-1 against Düren. Vincent Kopany will have his first big test in preparation for the upcoming Bundesliga.
Tottenham: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Emerson Royale, Arhie Gray, Ben Davies, Heung Min Son, Bissouma, Maddison, Pape Sarr, Johnson, Kulusevski
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Stanisic, Kim Min Jae, Hiroki Ito, Guerreiro, Goretzka, Eric Dier, Sacha Boey, Bryan Zaragoza, Mathys Tel, Adin Licina
Tottenham 2-1 Bayern Munich
