The owner and president of Tottenham, Daniel Levy, starts with an advantage in this winter market. The London team is the Premier League team that can spend the most money on transfers in January without breaking financial fair play: 400 million pounds (476 million euros, approximately). A budget that will come in handy to acquire players he has shown interest in, such as Kessié and Vlahovic. In fact, Spurs have a considerable advantage over Liverpool, the second-highest-spending club (273 million pounds, 325 million euros).

Behind Tottenham there is a second echelon of teams with a budget of around £ 200 million: Liverpool, Manchester United (£ 243 million, £ 289 million), Chlesea (£ 241 million, € 287 million) and Arsenal (201 million pounds, 239 million euros). Manchester City, the club that remains to complete the Big Six, part of a more complicated situation in this winter market.

According to this analysis by a football finance professor at the University of Liverpool to SportMail, Mansour bin Zayed’s club, which has invested almost 1.5 billion pounds since 2008, is far from the sizable budget it had in other markets. In order not to breach the financial Fair Play in January, City can spend 84 million pounds (100 million euros) on transfers, far removed from the budget of the rest of the Big Six teams. However, the team trained by Guardiola seems that at the moment they do not need reinforcements. The citizen they are leaders of the Premier League with 10 points of advantage over Chelsea, who are second.

The money that each Premier League team can spend without breaching Financial Fair Play.

One of the teams in the English league that most needs to get hold of players this winter market and that have obtained an injection of money is Newcastle. In October, the club was bought by a Saudi fund and since then they have not stopped ringing names of players who can end up in the magpies this market. According to this analysis, the club has 166 million pounds to sign footballers that allow them to avoid relegation, not an easy task. It is the team with the most goals conceded in the competition (42, the same as Norwich), it is second to last and, although it is two points away from leaving the relegation zone, its main rivals have more games to play than they do.

The club with the least budget is Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, which has five million pounds (almost six million euros). But the club in the worst situation is Rafa Benítez’s Everton, which has a negative balance of -35 million pounds (-41 million euros). That is, if they want to sign, they have to sell or obtain income that improves their accounts. This does not help the sports situation of the toffee. After a good start to the season, the club is fifteenth, eight points above the relegation places. It is up to the clubs to profit from the money they can spend in the winter market.