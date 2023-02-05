The Spurs beat Guardiola’s team 1-0 with a goal from the striker, third ever to score 200 goals in the Premier League. Backing vocals “Antonio Antonio” for the technician who remained in Italy in convalescence. In today’s other match Nottingham beat Leeds 1-0

There are victories so heavy that they can change a season. Tottenham are convinced that a 1-0 win over City could be one of them. Signing Harry Kane in the 15th minute, who in one go becomes the best goalscorer in the club’s history (267 goals) and the third all-time with 200 goals in the Premier League, reaching Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208). But it is above all a team victory: without Antonio Conte, invoked by the fans but still in Italy after surgery to remove his gallbladder, the Spurs bring out their character and play a splendid match against the English champions. A game without errors, of substance, which is worth the first victory of the season against one of the other Big Seven of England, including Newcastle. The other side of the coin is that the stop at the Tottenham Stadium, where the champions have never won, confirms all of City’s problems, especially the mental ones that Guardiola keeps pointing out. Not even the last few minutes in 11 against 10, after Romero’s red card for a second bookable offence, served to come back. See also Zaniolo: "Things said about me that aren't true, I'm available to Roma"

THE KEYS — Kane is the man of the match, as his goal made the difference and his ability to finish and inspire are issues City’s defense is constantly grappling with. But Tottenham won because they didn’t leave their phenomenon alone: ​​the goal made all Spurs level up, who made practically nothing wrong in defense and were always ready to restart. Royal made the best impression: with the new signing Pedro Porro on the bench waiting to take his place, the Brazilian played a capital game by winning the duel with Grealish. With his expulsion Romero was about to compromise everything, but up until the moment of the second yellow card he had played an excellent game like all his team mates. City controlled the game throughout the match but never managed to create anything that made Lloris rattle. Guardiola initially left out De Bruyne, preferring to insert Alvarez immediately behind Haaland in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but the trick didn’t work because the Norwegian seemed dull and the understanding with the world champion is still to be found. Without De Bruyne, the push on the wing was needed, but Mahrez only showed it when he hit the crossbar at half-time and Grealish stood out more in defense than in attack. When the Belgian came on in the second half, City played much better: Guardiola must reflect, because something is not working right now and he must find the right men to ask for that missing character. And that the Spurs have instead had. See also The calendar of friendly matches for the Real Madrid preseason

THE MATCH — Kane’s record goal, born from the grit of Højbjerg who serves him the assist by sensing Rodri’s disengagement, transforms Tottenham: Spurs play one of their best first half of the year, but in added time they risk big when Mahrez hits the cross after one of the rare errors of the home defense. Stellini’s team restarted from 1-0 and created two chances in the first 15′, convincing Guardiola to ask De Bruyne for help: the Belgian genius immediately raised his team’s level, but the pressure from City also multiplied the chances on the counterattack for the Tottenham, who in the 68th minute through Kane are within inches of doubling the lead. Romero’s expulsion in the 86th minute for a second yellow card made the final incandescent: Stellini covered himself by removing Kulusevski and inserting Sanchez and Spurs won the victory to dedicate to Conte, with Tottenham Stadium singing “Antonio! Antonio!”. See also Indiscretion from Spain, Mbappé unhappy with Neymar: he wants him to leave PSG

THE OTHER MATCH — Nottingham Forest beat Leeds 1-0 in the safety clash in the first match of the day, further injuring the team of Gnonto (once again the best of his) and the former Juventus player McKennie, who was on the field from 57′. The match was decided by Johnson, who in the 14th minute put in a splendid shot with a right-footed volley. For Forest it is the third victory in the last 4 games and the 5th useful result in a row, which brings the team in the red Garibaldi shirts to 12th place with 24 points, the same as Crystal Palace. Leeds remain third bottom with 18 points from 20 games, the same as Everton, following a seventh consecutive winless game.

