The club defends its player after the case of racist abuse.

An important victory for the Tottenham, the one won against West Ham 2-0. A success that allows the Spurs to temporarily rise to fourth place which would be worth access to the next edition of the Champions League. However, the evening was not all rosy. Indeed, Sonone of the scorers of the match, was the victim of racist insults, however, on social media.

The club also confirmed this in a statement: “We became aware of racist insults directed at Son Heung-min on the Internet during the match against West Ham. We support Sonny and once again ask social media and the authorities to adopt certain measures”.

So these are the words of the English club in defense of its player who has played 23 games this season, scoring five goals and also providing three assists.

We'll see if there will be any measures, even if you're on social media it's always complicated to put a stop to certain behaviors that shouldn't occur.

February 20, 2023 (change February 20, 2023 | 08:26)

