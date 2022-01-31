Conte has called on club officials on more than one occasion to help him boost the squad since taking charge of the Premier League club, but he had to wait until the last day of the transfer window to sign the midfield duo.

Juventus said in a statement that Tottenham had signed Bentancur until 2026 for 19 million euros ($21.30 million), with an additional six million euros in bonuses.

Kulusevsky will join on loan until June 2023 for ten million euros, with a clause obligating him to buy the player for 35 million euros, provided that some “sporting goals” are fulfilled during the 2022-2023 season.

The 21-year-old Kulusevsky joined Juventus from Atalanta for 35 million euros in 2020 but failed to start regularly at the Turin club.

Bentancur, who joined Juventus in 2017, won three Serie A titles and made 181 appearances in five seasons with the club.

The seventh Tottenham is competing strongly to enter the semi-finals in the Premier League and is only two points away from the fourth Manchester United, who played two games more than Tottenham.