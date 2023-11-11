The Spurs, ahead until the 91st minute, were overtaken by Sarabia in the 97th minute and then overtaken by the former Juventus player Lemina in the 97th minute

Davide Chinellato

Tottenham are sensationally overturned in injury time by Wolverhampton and leave Manchester City still alone at the top of the table. Guardiola’s team, playing tomorrow against Chelsea, can be temporarily joined by Arsenal, who host Burnley from 4pm in Italy. The spotlight is also on Old Trafford: Manchester United hosts newly promoted Luton in the storm.

Wolverhampton-Tottenham 2-1 — Sensational in Wolverhampton. Tottenham collapsed in injury time and suffered their second consecutive defeat in the midst of an emergency, surrendering 2-1 to the home team who equalized with a spell from Sarabia in the 91st minute and the overtaking goal with Lemina in the 97th minute. It is the second consecutive defeat for Postecoglou’s team after the very painful one in Monday’s derby against Chelsea, which forced the coach to reinvent the team without three quarters of the starting defense (no Van de Ven, who will only return in January, and the suspended Romero and Udogie) and the creative Maddison, knocked out for the rest of the year. The result is a team that immediately strikes on the counterattack with Brennan Johnson, but then has to suffer the reaction of Wolverhampton, who create the best opportunities throughout the match and in injury time take that victory (5th useful result in 6 games) which after all she deserved it and that allows her to reach 15th in the rankings. Tottenham remains stuck on 26 points, one point behind leaders City. See also Colombian Mateo Fuenmayor shines in the first round of the LAAC

THE MATCH — Spurs break the deadlock with their first real attack: a great backheel idea from Kulusevski who unmarks Porro on the right for the cross, Johnson in the center of the area anticipates everyone and scores his first goal for Tottenham. It remains the only shot on target of the first half from Postecoglou’s team, which enjoys possession but has to suffer the forcing of Wolverhampton, too imprecise and stopped by Vicario when he frames the goal. The hosts continue to attack, Tottenham defends well despite the emergency but falls in the 91st minute: splendid ball inside from the left by Cunha, equally spectacular control by Sarabia, who unstoppably passes Vicario just 4′ after entering the field . Sarabia also left a huge mark in the 97th minute, when Lemina provided the assist for the decisive goal.

Arsenal v Burnley 4pm — The Gunners are trying to put behind them their first defeat of the season in the Premier League last Saturday against Newcastle, as they already did on Wednesday in the Champions League against Sevilla. Arteta finds Saka again after the European scare and confirms Jorginho as captain due to the absence of Ødegaard. A win would take Arsenal to 27 points, equal with City, who will however have a game less. Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, the team with the lowest average age in the entire Premier League, shares last place in the table with Sheffield United and has an open series of 4 defeats. The 19 year old Italian Luca Koleosho is still the starter See also Juventus prepares an offer to stay with

Manchester Untied v Luton 4pm — United have won 3 of their last 4 games in the Premier League, but remain in an identity crisis as confirmed in the Champions League with the collapse of Copenhagen. And as confirmed by the fact that at Old Trafford they were only ahead for a total of 28 minutes throughout the season. Luton lands for the first time in its history in the Premier League in the Theater of Dreams, fresh from a 1-1 home draw with Liverpool: however, the Hatters have only won one match so far in the Premier League, on 30 September away to Everton.

the others — Crystal Palace-Everton completes the program of the 16 Italian matches. The 6.30pm postponement is Bournemouth-Newcastle, with the Magpies in an injury emergency. Tomorrow 5 matches, the highlight is Chelsea-Manchester City at 5.30pm Italian time.