(Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur climbed into the Premier League top four after Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn turned a difficult game into a second-half thrashing in a thunderous 5-1 victory over Newcastle at home this Sunday.

Much of the first half was played at Newcastle’s backcourt, but Spurs couldn’t find their way into the goal. It was the visiting team, however, who opened the scoring, with Fabian Schar hitting a low free kick to surprise Hugo Lloris in the 39th minute.

But Newcastle’s lead lasted just four minutes. Ben Davies got the better of the high and took advantage of Son’s cross to tie the game and give new life to a team that didn’t play well.

Tottenham turned the game around at the start of the second half, when full-back Doherty headed in after a dangerous cross from Harry Kane, and Son extended the lead in the 9th minute, finishing after a beautiful collective plot.

Newcastle made two changes just before the 15th minute of the second half, putting on Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimarães, but Spurs continued to improve, with Emerson and reserve Bergwijn scoring two more goals to complete the rout.

Spurs are now tied in the table with Arsenal on 54 points each, but neighboring North London could overtake them again in fourth place if they score against Crystal Palace away on Monday. Newcastle are 15th with 31 points, nine ahead of the relegation zone.

(By Dhruv Munjal)

