London (dpa)

Welsh international player Gareth Bale scored three “hat-trick” goals, leading his team to a landslide 4-0 victory over Sheffield United today (Sunday) in the “34th stage” of the Premier League, which also witnessed Arsenal’s victory over Newcastle 2-0. .

Tottenham advanced to fifth place, raising its score to 56 points, and Sheffield stuck at 17 points in the last 20 place, noting that Sheffield was officially relegated to the First Division before the matches of this round.

Bale opened the scoring in the match with a goal in the 36th minute to end the first half in favor of Tottenham, and in the second half, the referee canceled a goal by South Korean striker Hyung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur in the 51st minute, then Bale completed the “hat-trick” with two goals in the 61st and 69th minutes; Before Son scored the team’s fourth goal in the 77th minute.

And the victory is the second in a row for Tottenham, to revive the team’s hopes for European participation next season.