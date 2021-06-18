The hashtag #NoToGattuso has become the second trend in the UK. Interviews, statements and the 2011 fight with Joe Jordan are in the sights of the English fans

Genoa – After the sudden farewell to Fiorentina Gennaro Gattuso was one step away from becoming the Tottenham manager. The former Napoli coach had overtaken the former Roman Paulo Fonseca in the English hierarchies but in the last hours the market rumor has sparked the intense protest of the Spurs fans.

The hashtag #NoToGattuso is currently second on Twitter in the UK and sparked criticism of the former Milan midfielder, accused by the English public of racist and sexist behavior. Thanks also to the role of his agent Jorge Mendes, Gattuso had come one step away from signing with Tottenham but the social protest of the English fans blew everything up.

In the crosshairs of the Spurs fans are so over the statements of 2013 after the racist howls in Boateng during the friendly between Milan and Pro Patria. The game had been suspended but the day after Gattuso had presented himself at the press conference with statements that made noise: “For me it is not racism, in the end it turned out that they were four boys who enjoyed making buu, the verses of the monkey. For ten days we have been talking about the problem of racism but in my opinion we are not at these levels “. Indeed, the six ultras of the Pro Patria were acquitted of the accusations of racism but for Tottenham fans the precedent is enough not to feel Gattuso welcome.

On the curriculum of the technician it also weighs the 2011 fight with Joe Jordan, at the time second-in-command of Tottenham. A head butt and an attack with hands on the neck that cost Gattuso five days of disqualification and the eternal hatred of the Spurs fans.

Another “charge” of the English fans concerns instead the statements of 2013 on Barbara Berlusconi and women in football. “I don’t see them well” declared Gattuso also unleashing the controversy of the BBC with an article entitled “For Gattuso there is no place for women in football”.

