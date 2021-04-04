London (AFP)

Tottenham missed the opportunity to take advantage of Chelsea’s loss against West Bromwich Albion 2-5, and to reach fourth place, by falling into a draw with host Newcastle 2-2 in the thirtieth stage of the England Football Championship.

The Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho’s squad was five minutes away from finishing fourth on goal difference from Chelsea, who suffered the first official loss under the supervision of his German coach Thomas Tukhil «Saturday», but Newcastle succeeded in snatching a tie at the end of the match, to remain fifth with 49 points compared to 51 points for a team. West London.

Despite recovering from a muscle tear in the posterior muscle, South Korea’s Heung-Min-soon sat on the substitute players’ seats, while Brazilian striker Vinicius played alongside striker Harry Kane in the front line.

Tottenham’s defender, Davison Sanchez, committed a foul on the outskirts of the region, as Sean Longstaff pounced on the ball and passed it towards the Brazilian Gollington, who was lying in front of the goal, and followed it into the net.

However, the owners of the land did not enjoy for long, because Tottenham responded “the staggering”, within 4 minutes, when Kien took advantage of the “darbaka” in front of the goal to easily follow the ball into the net, and then added the second goal after a pass from French Tangy Ndombele with a counter-kick, lifting His score reached 19 goals to regain the top scorers’ ranking from the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool striker, who scored a goal against Arsenal 3-0.

Kane almost finally settled the score in favor of his team, when he dodged a defender inside the area, and hit a ball that hit the bottom of the right post of Newcastle, before the latter equalized by “substitute” Joseph Willock, loaned by Arsenal, the arch-neighbor of Tottenham, who followed the ball from close range that hit the crossbar and fell behind The goal line in the 85th minute.

Newcastle also grabbed a draw from Tottenham in the final seconds, going north London.

Southampton approached the safety zone, after reversing its defeat at home against Burnley 0-2, to a 3-2 victory, and Southampton raised its tally to 36 points in thirteenth place, 10 points ahead of Fulham, the last two relegates at the present time.

It is noteworthy that Southampton, who suffers from stability in his form this season, reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they meet Leicester City.