London (Reuters)

Interim Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason said today (Friday) that striker Harry Kane will not play the FA Cup final if there is a risk of his ankle injury.

Kane was injured during a 2-2 draw with Everton, and missed the 2-1 victory over Southampton in the league on Wednesday, when Gareth Bale participated in the attack and scored a goal.

And looms the first title for Tottenham since 2008, although the opponent is Manchester City, but the chances of the London team will be strong if the Premier League scorer participates, but Mason has shown doubts.

“He did not train with the team today, and we will get more information tomorrow and we will see if he can play,” said Mason, 29, who took over the leadership after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Monday.

He added, “Harry is a first-class professional, and neither we nor Harry will risk his body if he is not ready. We will see how his condition develops tomorrow and then we will make our decision.”