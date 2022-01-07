London (dpa)

Tottenham Hotspur has received bad news that South Korean Son Heung-min will be out of the team until the end of next month due to an injury.

The British News Agency, “B. Verse. Media reported that Son, the team’s top scorer in the Premier League this season, suffered a muscle injury in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final that the team lost against Chelsea on Wednesday.

And coach Antonio Conte expects the player not to be ready before the international break at the end of next month, a period that will exclude him from crucial matches.

After Tottenham faces Morecambe next Sunday in the FA Cup, the team will meet Chelsea in the second leg of the League Cup semi-finals before hosting Arsenal in the English Premier League, and then concludes this series of matches against Leicester City and Chelsea.

“It’s a strange situation, because in the Chelsea game I made two substitutions,” Conte said.

With Lucas Moura and then Son, but not for the injury, but I was just trying to give them a little bit of a break, 15 minutes to rest.”

He added, “Then the next day, he felt some muscle pain, in his leg, he underwent x-rays, and now we have to get the correct evaluation from the doctors.”

He stressed, “He has an injury, I don’t know, but most likely he will remain away from training sessions until the end of this period, until the international break.”