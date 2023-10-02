After Saturday’s victory against Liverpool, the Reds fans went wild against the blue on social media in the worst way possible. The club has issued a very harsh statement in defense of the player: together with the League it will proceed to identify the culprits. They risk long suspensions from stadiums

Destiny Udogie's last post on Instagram is from Saturday, the photos of Tottenham-Liverpool in which the 20-year-old Italian talent was once again one of the best on the pitch. In the comments there are compliments from his teammates ("You are my monster" writes Guglielmo Vicario to him), those from the fans for "having put Mo Salah in your pocket", as he had done the week before with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, the accusations of the opposing fans to be a simulator for Udogie's involvement in the two yellow cards in one minute received by Diogo Jota, Liverpool's second red card in the match. But there are also many racist messages, too many. And they crossed the line.

THE COMMUNICATE — “We are disgusted by the racist messages directed at Destiny Udogie on social media after Saturday’s match against Liverpool,” reads a Tottenham statement released Monday morning. We will work with the Premier League to, where possible, take action against individuals who can be identified. We are with you, Destiny.” Udogie has not reacted for now, enjoying his Sunday rest with a trip to Paris and preparing for the resumption of training. Tottenham took care of defending him, with the hard start on social media, with the assist from the Premier League.

In the Premier League there is zero tolerance against racism: the English championship has long launched a campaign in which the protagonists are the players and messages are continuously repeated in the stadiums that any abuse will be punished, not only with expulsion from the stadium but also with complaints to the police. Zero tolerance also extends to social media: last March a 24-year-old who had insulted Ivan Toney, a striker for Brentford and the English national team, on social media in October 2022, was sentenced to a 3-year ban from all stadiums in the country and from matches of any professional level (from League Two to the English national team, obviously passing through the Premier League) and 4 months in prison (transformed into two years of probation). The Premier and the police will try to do the same: identify the authors of the racist messages against Udogie and make sure they never set foot in a stadium again.