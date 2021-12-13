London (dpa)

Tottenham continue their preparations to face Leicester City next Thursday, in the English Premier League.

After the London team postponed two matches, the first with French Rennes in the European Conference League, and the second against Brighton in the English Premier League, due to the team’s exposure to a wave of infections with the Corona virus, which witnessed the infection of 13 players from the first team and employees with the infection.

It is known that another player tested positive, but the team trained on Monday and made plans for the Leicester match, which is scheduled to be held on the condition that the situation in Tottenham does not worsen.

The players who were not infected with the infection returned to training on Sunday, the first time that the team returned to its training center, since it was closed last Wednesday due to the spread of infection.

The players arrived just before training and left after the end of the training session led by Italian coach Antonio Conte, as some facilities are still closed in the training center, which is expected to reopen within the next 24 or 48 hours.

The two players, whose sample was positive and who missed the match that the team won over Norwich City on December 5, are out of isolation and will train with the team today, Monday.

Another batch of players will be out later this week, before the team’s match against Leicester City at the “King Power” stadium, which in turn is facing some problems of its own with regard to infection.

Tottenham are keen to play the Leicester match on Thursday, to avoid the accumulation of matches on the team’s schedule in the new year.

The team had already postponed a match with Burnley last month, due to the snowfall, while the match against Brighton, which was supposed to be held on Sunday, will be rescheduled.

A new date will not be set for the team’s match against Rennes in the European Conference, after the Continental Confederation (UEFA) announced that no agreement could be reached regarding the new date, and decided to refer the matter to the Disciplinary Committee to take a decision on that match, where any party can It is calculated as a loss of 0/3 according to the ruling.

Tottenham occupies third place in the standings of their group in the Conference League, behind the Dutch team Vitesse, who finished his campaign in Group G with ten points, while Austrian Rapid Vienna is waiting to meet either side in the next round.