The goal of Tottenham footballer Eric Lamela was recognized as the best goal in the 28th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The midfielder scored a hit with a rabona in the derby with Arsenal (1: 2). The top five also includes goals from Dwight McNeill (Burnley), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Agios Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho (both Leicester).