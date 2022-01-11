Former Tottenham footballer Jamie O’Hara makes a not-so-positive prediction about the future for the London club: if Levy doesn’t put his hand to his wallet, the former national team manager could leave Spurs.

Since Antonio Conte arrived at Tottenham to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, things have changed quite a bit, at least in the Premier League. In the national and European cups, the Lecce coach showed his usual difficulties, but in the championship the Spurs began a slow but inexorable climb towards the Champions positions. Conte, however, continues to tease the company for reinforcements. Which, as his history with Juventus and Inter shows, is never a good sign for ownership. To the point that former Tottenham footballer Jamie O’Hara, speaking to TalkSport, makes a prediction about the future that is not exactly positive: if Levy does not put his hand to the wallet, the former coach of the national team could leave the Spurs.

TO BUY – O’Hara explained that the January transfer market should help the club improve the squad available to Conte. Who, for his part, has already explained that he needs new faces … “I’m still very optimistic, but we need to buy players. We need a central defense, a box-to-box midfielder and two full backs. hand to the wallet and I’m tired of saying it. Conte says he needs reinforcements? And then Tottenham have to shell out some money, they have to buy some top quality players. interviews with Conte, in which he says that the team must improve and that to do so, new players are needed. “

OTHERWISE… – And according to O’Hara, in the event of an unsatisfactory transfer market, the coach could … pack up despite a contract until June 2023. “You have to be careful when you coach, clubs tell you anything when they want to put you on under contract: ‘we give you this, we give you that, we will support you …’. But once you’ve signed up, things can change quickly. And if Tottenham don’t buy two or three players by the end of January, I wouldn’t be too surprised if Conte leaves. If they don’t give him what he wants, he’ll fight with Levy. Who must change pace and buy important players to bring Tottenham to the top four, because it is a goal within our reach. Some of the players are not up to par and the fans are targeting them. You already have the world-class manager, so the goal has to be new players. ”Tottenham forewarned … bargained for?

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 10:51)

