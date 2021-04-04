Tottenham lost an away win and drew with Newcastle in the 30th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, April 4, and ended with a score of 2: 2. Harry Kane scored a double among the winners. The hosts were scored by Joelinton and Joseph Willock.

Tottenham scored 39 points and are in fifth place in the championship. Premier League outsider Newcastle has 29 points and is in 17th position.

Tottenham will host Manchester United on 11 April in the next round. Newcastle will play Burnley away on the same day.