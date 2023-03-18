Goals from Kane, Porro and Perisic are not enough for Conte. In recovery comes the penalty of the draw. Heavy points for Leeds in the relegation zone

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

Bad misstep by Tottenham at the bottom of the table at Southampton: ahead 3-1 in the 74th minute, Conte’s team gets blocked at 3-3. While waiting for Chelsea-Everton, the mutilated day in the Premier League (only 6 games out of 10 to make room for the FA Cup quarter-finals) focused on the fight for salvation, where Leeds made important steps forward.

Southampton 3-3 Tottenham — Final mockery. Antonio Conte’s Spurs stopped at the home of the last in the standings, reached in added time by a penalty from Ward-Prowse after leading 3-1. Tottenham have thrown away the chance to overtake Manchester United to third place in the standings, stuck on 50 points and one of the teams involved in the FA Cup. Instead, they rise to 49 in 28 games, still fourth but now only two points ahead Newcastle, who however played two games less. In addition to the mockery of the draw in the final, Conte also has to deal with the damage of the double injuries in the first half to Richarlison and Ben Davies. Harry Kane’s goal number 21 in the 2022-23 Premier League and the first goals of the season for Pedro Porro and Perisic were not needed, finally the wingers that Conte considers so essential for his game. Southampton remain bottom but at least move up the table: now they have 23 points in 28 games. See also America begins to react: first triumph of the second semester

the match — Richarlison continues his “season of m…”, to use his words, and raises the white flag due to injury already in the 5th minute, but Southampton also lose an important piece a minute later, Bella-Kotchap, again due to a physical problem. Injuries are the constant in the first half: the Saints also lose Bendare in the 35th minute, two minutes later Davies stops and Conte asks Perisic for help. The first half goes on file with Tottenham ahead 1-0: Pedro Porro unlocks the result, who is caught by Son very freely in the area in the first stoppage time and scores his first goal for Spurs with a great right foot. It is the second time in Premier League history that both teams have to make a double injury substitution before the break. Southampton opened the second half by finding a 1-1 draw with Che Adams, the first Saints striker to score since the World Cup. The Spurs took a turn in the middle of the second half, when Kane headed them back in quick succession (65′) and then Perisic found the third goal (74′) with a nice shot from the edge. Walcott in the 77th minute reopens a match that Southampton straightens in recovery. In the 91st minute, a foul by the newcomer Sarr on Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse converted from the penalty spot for the final 3-3. See also Morata "outcast" in Italy and Spain!

the others — In the tangled fight to avoid relegation (here the standings) Leeds celebrates, beating Wolverhamtpon 4-2 (Willy Gnonto, starter, served the assist for the lead in the 6th minute but his men almost made a comeback from 3 -0) and leaves the penultimate place, climbing to 26 points in 27 games. Wolves, who finished in 9 for the reds in Jonny and Nunes, have 27 points from 28 games. The position vacated by Leeds is now occupied by Bournemouth, who fall 3-0 at Aston Villa (3rd success in 4 games for Emery’s team) and remain stationary at 24 in 27 games, accepting their third defeat in the last 4 races. Leicester is also involved in the sprint, snatching a point from Brentford (42 points in 27 games for Thomas Frank’s team, the same as Liverpool and Brighton who however have one and two games less respectively) and returns to move the table after 4 straight stops: the Foxes now have 25 points in 27 games. See also Calcio, press review of the main Italian and European newspapers

