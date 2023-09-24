According to the president, Mou and Conte made a big mistake: “They didn’t respect our philosophy, we want to win by playing in attack”

In an interview with Bloomberg, the president of Tottenham Daniel Levy he admitted some mistakes in his management of the club. First of all regarding the choice of coach, mentioning names of the caliber of José Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

THE ERROR: The president admitted that changing philosophy did not bring good results to the team: “After Pochettino’s departure we wanted to try something new and therefore we chose Mourinho and Conte – declared Daniele Levy -. They have a different way of thinking than us and they offered us a new perspective on football, but it wasn’t good. We want to win 4-3 with attacking football, but they don’t care if they have to defend a 1-0 lead.” A bad situation that Spurs can finally put behind them and enjoy new coach Ange Postecoglu. Under his management, Tottenham have collected four victories and one defeat and are currently second in the table.