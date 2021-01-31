Tottenham Hotspur has agreed with Watford FC on a transfer of Maurizio Pochettino. The 19-year-old is on loan to the English second division club, who has a purchase option.
The son of the former Spurs coach was trained in the youth of Southampton and Tottenham, following his father on his stations. The right winger, born in Barcelona, has not yet played for the Spurs professionals.
As the North Londoners announced on Sunday, Pochettino is now drawn to Watford FC. The 19-year-old is initially on loan until summer 2022, after which the Hornets will have a purchase option.