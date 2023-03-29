Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski stated the players supported the club’s decision to part ways with the manager Antonio Conte . “It’s not up to me to decide,” the former Juventus player told Fotballskanalen. – Whoever the manager is, we players will always play for him and in the future for any other coach who will occupy the Tottenham bench. Now the club has made such a decision, believing that they are doing better, and we, the players, stand with the club and support the management. It’s always sad when the person you worked with leaves, but life goes on and you just have to go on” concluded the footballer.