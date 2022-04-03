London (AFP)

Tottenham rose to fourth place in the English Premier League, with a 5-1 victory over its guest Newcastle “Sunday” in the thirty-first stage, putting pressure on Arsenal in a fierce battle for the qualifying spots for the Champions League in the last minutes of the season.

Spurs scored their third win in a row in the league, raising their score to 54 points, ahead of the fifth Arsenal, which concludes the stage on Monday at Crystal Palace, knowing that the Gunners have two matches postponed, one of which is against Tottenham.

Newcastle surprised its host with the goal of advancing through Swiss Fabian Char from a free kick (39), but Tottenham managed to enter the break with a header from Welshman Ben Davis, after a cross from South Korean Heung-Min Son (43).

The Italian coach Antonio Conte’s team rose up in the second half and quickly advanced through a low header to his Irish back Matt Doherty, after a cross from Harry Kane from the right arcade (48), before Sun boosted the progress with a shot from inside the area, following a pass from Swede Dejan Kulusevsky (54). .

The Brazilian Emerson Royal scored the fourth goal with a pass from Doherty into the area that bounced from the defense (63), before the substitutes Lucas Moura and Stephen Berchwein cooperated in the last goal, after the Brazilian passed a ball deep to the Dutchman to score the fifth goal with a shot from inside the area after two minutes of coming down (83).

Tottenham hopes to return to the main continental competition after missing it in the last two seasons, while Arsenal is eager to return to it for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

For his part, and after great results after concluding several deals in the winter transfer market, and his exit from the danger of relegation, Newcastle suffered the third loss in a row in the league, to fall to fifteenth place with 31 points, 9 points from the first drop positions.