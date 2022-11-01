Tottenham Hotspur with a fright in the most exciting Champions League group, including Frankfurt

With summariesTottenham Hotspur has secured a ticket for the knockout phase of the Champions League after a blistering denouement in group D. The losing finalist of 2019 won in France 1-2 against Olympique Marseille. Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt also moves to the last sixteen.



1 Nov. 2022

In the most exciting group of the tournament, all four teams were able to qualify on the last day of play. Tottenham won at the Stade Vélodrome thanks to a goal deep into stoppage time from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, which saw the French club finish fourth in their group and out in Europe.

Like the Spurs, Eintracht Frankfurt also came back from behind in the away game against Sporting Portugal. The German club, last year’s Europa League winner, also triumphed 1-2 and finished 1 point behind Tottenham in second place. Sporting continues as number 3 in the group in the Europa League.

Marseille were initially stronger and more dangerous than the Spurs, who saw their South Korean attacker Son Heung-min leave the field after 25 minutes with a head injury. Marseille took the lead in injury time of the first half via a header from Chancel Mbemba. Clément Lenglet scored the equalizer in the 54th minute, also with the head. Højbjerg ensured in extra time that Tottenham Hotspur became group winner and Marseille also missed the Europa League ticket. See also Colombia's Truth Commission calls for drug policy change to end violence - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Sporting Portugal has long been heading for a sequel in the Champions League for its own audience. The Portuguese took the lead in Estádio José Alvalade a few minutes before half-time, but in the second half things went wrong for the team of Dutch defender Jeremiah St. Juste. Daichi Kamada scored a penalty for Frankfurt after an hour and the Japanese used it himself. In the 72nd minute, Randal Kolo Muani scored the 1-2, allowing Frankfurt to continue in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich win again

Bayern Munich closed the group stage of the Champions League with a victory over Inter. In Germany it was 2-0. Bayern have won all six of their group stage matches.

All decisions in this group had already been made. In addition to Bayern, Inter was also certain of the next round and it was also certain that Barcelona will play in the Europa League after the winter break.

After more than half an hour, Bayern took the lead. Benjamin Pavard headed in after a corner from Joshua Kimmich. Halfway through the second half Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 2-0 with a shot from distance. See also At the end of the week It is amazing how the Russian leadership has always managed to make the country as difficult as possible to hold

The former Ajax players Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui had a base place at Bayern, where Matthijs de Ligt was missing due to an injury. Stefan de Vrij was in the starting line-up of Inter. Denzel Dumfries stayed on the bench.

Barcelona win without Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona, ​​which no longer had a chance to advance in the Champions League, won 2-4 at Viktoria Plzen. Already in the opening phase, Marcos Alonso gave Barcelona the lead, by working the ball over the line from close by in the rebound. Just before half time, trainer Xavi’s formation continued to expand thanks to Ferran Torres, after Jordi Alba had put the ball back.

Plzen bounced back a little with a converted penalty from Tomáš Chorý, but Ferran Torres quickly recovered the margin of two goals by finishing after an attack he had set up himself. Once again Chorý (2-3) ensured that the tension returned. Fifteen minutes before the end Barcelona ran further through Pablo Torre. Frenkie de Jong remained on the bench at Barcelona.

