Tottenham Hotspur wins its Europa League game. There is a remarkable scene before the game. Coach José Mourinho measures the crossbar with an outstretched arm. He immediately protests.

A strange incident occurred when Tottenham Hotspur beat Skendija Tetovo in Europa League qualifying. Jose Mourinho explains what happened before after the game.

Tottenham Hotspur wins the Europa League qualification 3-1 (1-0) at Skendija Tetovo and is one round ahead. A game that would hardly be worth mentioning if it hadn’t been for that one scene before kick-off.

During the warm-up, Tottenham goalkeepers Hugo Lloris (33) and Joe Hart (33) had a strange feeling because, in their opinion, something was wrong with the goals. They were too small, said the goalkeepers and informed their coach José Mourinho about it.

“The Special One” took matters into its own hands. The 1.76-meter tall Portuguese stood under the bar, checked the height and had himself photographed. Mourinho posted the picture on Instagram and wrote: “At first I thought I had grown. But then I realized: the gate was five centimeters too low. ”

Mourinho protested and was successful. The organizers put two new goals on the field. “The goalkeepers live in the gates and they know exactly,” Mourinho said later: “We asked the Uefa delegate to check it, it was five centimeters too small. That’s why we had the gates exchanged. “

The size of a football goal is clearly regulated: it must be 2.44 meters high and 7.32 meters wide. Smaller goals are only intended for games by youth teams or on a small pitch.

“I immediately had the feeling that something was wrong”

At the post-game press conference, Mourinho explained the bizarre pre-game scene: “I’m not a goalkeeper, but I’ve known football since I was a child – when I stand there and stretch my arms, I know the distance. I immediately had the feeling that something was wrong. “

Because the stadium in Shkendija in the north-west of the country did not meet UEFA regulations, the game was moved to the national stadium in the capital Skopje.

The goals for Tottenham in regular goals were scored by Erik Lamela (5th minute), Heung-min Son (70th) and Harry Kane (79th), Valmir Nafiu had equalized for Shkendija in the 55th minute. With the win, Spurs are now in the final qualifying round, where they will face Israeli club Maccabi Haifa next Thursday.