With summaryTottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte was unable to control himself after the draw against Sporting (1-1) last night. “I’m really upset by what I’ve been seeing with all the video referees over the past few months.”



Sports editor



Oct 27 2022

“The video referee does a lot of damage”, the Italian expressed his anger at Pol van Boekel, the VAR on duty in the group match in the Champions League. Due to the intervention of the Dutchman, a goal by Harry Kane, deep in injury time, was disallowed. It would have meant qualifying for the knockout stage.

“There is a lot of injustice. I would like to see if he had conceded a similar goal in another stadium to a bigger club. I’m very curious about that,” said Conte, who now needs at least a point with his club next week in the away game against Olympique Marseille. See also Vatican confirms its representative in Nicaragua was expelled by dictator Daniel Ortega

Danny Makkelie shows Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte the red card deep in stoppage time. © AP

,,I keep repeating that I never comment on the referee. I don’t now either. But the VAR…”, Conte started a long speech during the press conference. “This season again. Why are we not lucky with that. Not in the Premier League, not in the Champions League.”

After Kane had scored the all-important second goal against the Portuguese, it took at least 5 minutes before VAR referee Danny Makkelie received a definitive answer. The attacker appeared to have been barely perceptible to the naked eye. Makkelie still disallowed the goal and sent Conte into the dressing room for protesting with a red card. “Situations like this don’t make any sense. I don’t see anything positive in it.”

“When will VAR show courage,” Conte continued. “Sorry, but I’m really upset by what I’ve seen with all the video referees over the past few months. I just see a lot of situations where the honest approach is missing. And what I see tonight… That’s impossible, can it? That’s why I’m upset. I also hope that Tottenham Hotspur understand this and that they approach the right people at FA or UEFA to bring this to the attention again, otherwise I am just talking as a manager. The problem with this is, what’s going to happen on the pitch next week?” See also Life Tuomas Vuolle was ashamed of his thinning hair until a drunken bang in the queue at the kiosk changed everything - now he only hopes to have made one decision earlier

Champions League program





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Danny Makkelie shows Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte the red card deep in stoppage time. © ANP / EPA



Champions League standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Champions League stats





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.