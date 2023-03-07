Tottenham hosts AC Milan in England for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Italians travel to London with a slim lead after a 1-0 win at the San Siro in what is so far a very close tie that looks like it could go either way. This is everything you need to know about Wednesday’s game:
City: London
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: Wednesday March 8
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Clement Turpin
VAR: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez
Television channel: Movistar+
Live stream: Movistar+ App
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio Marca, Youtube del Chirnguito and Tiempo de Juego Cope.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
wolverhampton
|
loss 1-0
|
premier league
|
Sheffield United
|
loss 1-0
|
FA Cup
|
Chelsea
|
2-0 win
|
premier league
|
Westham
|
2-0 win
|
premier league
|
Milan
|
loss 1-0
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fiorentina
|
loss 2-1
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
2-0 win
|
A series
|
Monza
|
0-1 win
|
A series
|
Tottenham
|
1-0 win
|
Champions League
|
Turin
|
1-0 win
|
A series
Tottenham are not having the best results, but a large part of this is due to the numerous casualties that the English team accumulates. In addition to having 5 injured, many of them are starters and leave the starting eleven very depleted. The worst news for them is Bentancur, who will miss the remainder of the season. Hugo Lloris is also on this list, the team’s lock for the last 11 years.
AC Milan faces this challenge with an empty infirmary, so Stefano Pioli will be able to go out with the eleven he wants to get through to the quarterfinals. One of the last to return to the squad has been Maignan, the starting goalkeeper, and Milan recovers an important piece.
Forster; Emerson Royal, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Ben Davies; Skipp, Hojberg, Kulusevski, Richarlison; Kane.
Maignan; Saelemaekers, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Theo; Krunic, Tonali, Brahim, Leao; Giroud.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 AC Milan.
