Tottenham, here is the 16 year old Vuskovic. But he will play in the Premier League in 2025: here’s why. Spurs’ new signing

Shot in perspective for the Tottenham : Spurs have indeed officially signed Luka Vuskovic, central defender of ll’ Hajduk Split. The 2007 class will arrive only in two years (after turning 18) with a contract until 2030. Vuskovic had also been linked to Milan .

A notable signing for the Spurs: the boy showed off in the last Youth League, combining height and a powerful physique. He will be the cornerstone of Tottenham’s future. But he won’t be able to make his Premier League debut until 2025, and this is why the London club has signed him up now but he will wait two years to officially sign him. In fact, with the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, British clubs can no longer sign players from abroad until they are 18 years of age. Vuskovic will complete them in February 2025.