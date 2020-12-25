Three months after his arrival, the euphoria unleashed around Gareth Bale seems to have deflated as much as the Welshman’s interest in his return to Tottenham. The good words, the commitment and the illusion that the Real Madrid player claimed to have recovered are now history, and in England they are beginning to be clear with the disappointment that his transfer is assuming. Its impact on the team’s game is basically nil, as well as on the scoring side, since spurs they’ve barely seen the door once in the Premier League with him on the field.

While the great moment of the Londoners lasted, nobody noticed their low participation, but now that they have barely added five points in the last five games it seems the time to find guilty. Beyond the usual, like José Mourinho, who goes from hero to villain as fast as London goes from sun to rain, it is not only for Bale that his failure is not pointed out, but that a sense of disappointment is palpable.

As much as the Portuguese coach has wanted to have the Welshman under his command for years, then, in practice, the truth is that he has barely played 161 minutes of the 900 that his team has played in the Premier League. In the Europa League, where the rivals are of a smaller size and where he has participated in all the days, he has barely seen the goal once. So much to which must be added the one who scored in the Carabao Cup against Stoke City last Wednesday.

