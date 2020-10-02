One year loan and a buyout clause: 45 million. Carlos Vinícius, Benfica and Tottenham reached a deal. – Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) September 30, 2020

Therefore, one looks around for cheaper alternatives, the English one telegraph throws the name Antonio Rüdiger into the room. The German international doesn’t really get a chance at Chelsea and could hope for more playing time at Tottenham. However, Paris Saint-Germain is also an option for Rüdiger.