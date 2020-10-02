Tottenham Hotspurs have apparently found a replacement for their top striker Harry Kane. In order to strengthen the central defense, one also deals with the German national player Antonio Rüdiger.
The Londoners are looking for a backup for the seeded Kane and seem to have struck gold in Portugal. The 25-year-old Brazilian Carlos Vinicius from Benfica Lisbon is set to become the first alternative to England’s international striker Kane.
So reported transfermarkt.dethat Tottenham and Benfica are already in agreement. Vinicius will initially be loaned for one year, and a purchase option for 45 million euros has also been agreed. This is based on the statements of the Portuguese journalist Gonçalo Lopes.
In addition, Tottenham are still looking for a central defender. The preferred candidate Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan should cost a whopping 60 million euros.
Therefore, one looks around for cheaper alternatives, the English one telegraph throws the name Antonio Rüdiger into the room. The German international doesn’t really get a chance at Chelsea and could hope for more playing time at Tottenham. However, Paris Saint-Germain is also an option for Rüdiger.
