Four are the games that Tottenham Hotspur accumulate without winning in the Premier League.

Since they climbed to the top of the rankings a few weeks ago, they have not won a match again, which has led them to fall to seventh position in the league, six points from the lead.

Two draws and two defeats is the baggage in Tottenham’s last four games, which escaped the victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a late draw of the Wolves.

And what comes to José Mourinho’s men now? Well the perfect occasion to set course. A Fulham that has improved in recent days, adding four consecutive draws in which it has only conceded two goals – although it has only scored two.

The Cottagers, who will play away from home, are one of the relegation candidates and they shouldn’t be a problem for Tottenham to get back on the winning track.

With only the loss of Giovani Lo Celso and perhaps that of Gareth Bale, Mourinho will be able to count on all your weapons up, which should be more than enough to bring down a Fulham who is currently marching 18th, with 11 points, and who would need a win to have a chance of coming out of the burn.

And Betfair offers us a large fee 1.55 for him triumph of those of Mourinho, an occasion that we should not miss, whether it helps us to combine it or if we want to try it alone.

Other options that we find interesting would be the Tottenham handicap -1, which would rise to the 2.3 and that Tottenham win and have more than 1.5 goals, which is paid to 1.9.

