After elimination in the FA Cup Spurs also fall in the league. On Wednesday 8 they will face the Rossoneri in London in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League

The afternoon of the Premier League confirms a concept that was already quite clear to Milan: Tottenham are an opponent within reach, who have recently been struggling to find the goal and above all are deeply marked in their mood.

Although there have been steps forward in terms of performance, without Conte on the bench – whose return is expected precisely for the match against the Rossoneri – Spurs suffer another defeat after the FA Cup elimination suffered by Sheffield. Complicating the run-up to qualifying for the Champions League for the Londoners this time is Wolverhampton, who after an appearance in the first half redeem themselves firmly in the second. The substitutes were decisive, for the formation of Lopetegui, who with the entry of Jimenez and Traore manages to change the face of the Wolves.

The match — The Spurs line up with Kulusevski and Son in support of Kane, while Perisic and Porro are entrusted with the task of covering the two flanks across the board. The Wolves respond with an offensive set-up, at least in theory, with Diego Costa leading the forward department and behind him Sarabia, Nunes and Pedro Neto. In practice, however, Lopetegui’s team systematically renounced to attack in the first half, without even getting to kick once. Right from the start Tottenham showed the right attitude, in the 4th minute Son summoned José Sà who neutralized his left foot. The goalkeeper surpassed himself in the 19th minute on Kulusevski’s lap shot, which grazed just enough to send for a corner. Wolverhampton is forced to change the reference in attack, Diego Costa falls badly on his left knee and is forced to go out on a stretcher; instead of him enters Jimenez. The match is very physical, game interruptions due to injuries are frequent: Kilman, Davies and Perisic stop, all able to restart. The former Inter player tries to surprise José Sa with his header at the near post, but he is careful to close the target. Shortly before the break, two great chances for Tottenham, first with Son – who started offside though – who kicked high in front of the goalkeeper and then with Porro, who in the very long stoppage time hit the crossbar directly from a free-kick. See also Candreva and the taboo of "his" Lazio

The recovery — Lopetegui cannot be satisfied and upon returning from the locker room the Wolves present themselves with a completely different attitude. The coach moved to three-man defence, inserting Adama Traore and Collins for Lemina and Neto and the match benefited in terms of pace and chances. The first, however, is still the prerogative of Spurs: Neves loses a bloody ball, Son can aim for goal but his left foot fouled by Dawson is still printed on the crossbar (47′). Wolverhampton begins to occupy the spaces better on the frontline, Jimenez’s mobility is a factor in the search for vertical play. The centre-forward offers an excellent ball in the centre, Semedo misses the deflection by only a few centimetres.

Winning goal — In the 55th minute it was the Mexican who finalized the action, hitting Traore’s cross with his head, but Forster got excited; José Sa proved to be no different when he put his gloves on Porro’s venomous effort nine minutes later. The pressure from the Wolves rises consistently, Neves shoots three times from distance: Forster opposes the first two, the third just misses the target. However, the best chance came at the feet of Cunha, perfectly served by Jimenez, in the 72nd minute, but the Brazilian sensationally put it wide. The goal is in the air and the woods are confirmed as friends of Wolverhampton: the usual Jimenez breaks away to receive outside the area, Forster rejects his right foot from the edge and Traore is very good at coordinating on the fly and putting the ball into the crossroads with the help of the crossbar (82′). Stellini also throws Richarlison into the fray in a desperate search for a draw, without result: Tottenham fall again, for the second time in three days. See also GP Silverstone Moto2, world hit for Fernandez: wins and overtakes Vietti (6th)

March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 18:20)

