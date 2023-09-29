Postecoglou, Spurs coach, praises his “Italians”: “I was struck by Guglielmo’s desire to always improve. Destiny is a force of nature”

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato – London

One is the immovable starting goalkeeper. The other, just 20 years old with boldness, is already a candidate to be one of the young revelations of the Premier League season. They are Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie, Tottenham’s two new Italians who quickly became untouchable in Ange Postecoglou’s team. Two on which the Australian coach with a contagious personality relies so much in the matchday 7 match against Liverpool, the one in which Spurs arrive as one of the 4 teams still unbeaten in this Premier League season (like the Reds, City and Arsenal), with 14 points in the standings and an offensive and entertaining football on which to build something important. A rebirth of which the two blues are protagonists as much as Son, the new captain who has returned to scoring goals (5 so far, only Erling Haaland has more), and James Maddison, the summer signing who changed the team.

doorman — Tottenham spent 20 million euros to snatch the 26-year-old Vicario from Empoli. "When I arrived, the role of goalkeeper was the priority because we were convinced that Hugo Lloris would leave and that we therefore needed a new starter – said Postecoglou -. I liked Vicario straight away: for the characteristics he has as a goalkeeper, for his agility, his attitude and behavior during the match. When I spoke to him I understood that he was determined to come to Tottenham because he wanted to prove that he was worthy of a higher level." Postecoglou never had any doubts that the Italian was his new starting goalkeeper: he convinced him for his commitment in training, for that constant desire to improve that those who started from the bottom and are determined to reach the top have, another point in Vic's CV, as he now calls him, who impressed the Tottenham manager. "I like players who start from the bottom and quickly reach the top – continued Postecoglou -: succeeding shows that they know how to adapt, but also that they are willing to learn. Vic has made progress very quickly and in the first few games he was incredible for us ". The former Empoli player has so far conceded 7 goals in 6 games with 2 clean sheets (Ederson of City and Leno of Fulham are the leaders with three), but it wasn't just his saves that convinced Postecoglou that he had hit the mark with him. "He was a very important influence on the pitch in decisive moments, when we needed him," said Postecoglou. "And the best thing is that every day he shows up in training with the desire to learn."

surprise — Tottenham signed Udogie from Udinese in the summer of 2022, but left him for a season in Friuli to develop further. And Destiny presented himself in good shape at the Premier League exam: the Italian player is so far 5th in the team in terms of minutes played (510 out of 540, excluding recoveries), impressing both in attack ("When he has the ball at his feet and forward is absolutely fantastic") and in defence, where after the test he passed last week against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka he will continue his training against another phenomenon of English football, Mo Salah. "It's the Premier League, and there's no better way to learn," Postecoglou said with a smile. "The nice thing is that last week he had to work hard against a great opponent and I think he came out of it very well (despite a 'warning already in the 14th minute, ed.). He must not be satisfied, because now he has Salah and next time some other stars. But so far he has made great progress." So much so that Postecoglou never had any doubts about who his new starting left back should be. The former Celtic coach asks his wingers not only to defend, but also to lend a hand in the setting phase: Udogie moves great in both phases, showing personality and confidence on the pitch that go well beyond his 20s. The former Udinese player does not seem to be affected by the change of scenery, from Serie A to the most difficult championship in the world, nor by the new role. "I immediately liked his profile, his incredible physical characteristics -explained Postecoglou -. He came from a different way of playing, one in which he had been used as a winger with license to attack and in which he had made an impact in a league as difficult as Serie A, despite being so young. Since he arrived I have seen a player who wants to improve every day: he is 20 years old, yet he has already faced very difficult challenges in defense and has always performed very well. I am happy that he is with us." The idea that Postecoglou has for Tottenham is one of constant growth, continuous improvement, a game to be developed and imposed. A mission that both Vicario and Udogie have made their own, so much so that they have quickly become its cornerstones.