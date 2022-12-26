At the Gtech Stadium it ends 2-2: Antonio Conte’s boys go down 2-0 (goals from Janelt and Toney) but in the final they find the game concrete again. At 21 closing of Boxing Day with Arsenal-West Ham
The draw at the Gtech Stadium between Brentford and Tottenham opens the Boxing Day marathon, 7 games on Boxing Day that mark the return of the Premier League after the break for the World Cup. The final act is the return of the leaders Arsenal, at home with West Ham, at 21 Italian time.
Brentford 2-2 Tottenham
The point is however positive, the reaction to the two goals conceded a good demonstration of character, Harry Kane’s goal (10 in 7 games on Boxing Day, an all-time record) the usual certainty. But in Tottenham’s 2-2 comeback draw at Brentford there are more shadows than lights. Conte’s team straightens out a situation that had become complicated in the second half, returning from the World Cup break with the same problems they had in mid-November: insecure defense (Spurs down for the 9th game in a row), unproactive wingers (a drama, in Conte’s game), no player on the bench able to strike the spark. In addition there are the after-effects of the tournament in Qatar, which for example convince Conte to keep goalkeeper Lloris on the bench, captain of France only 8 days ago in the final against Argentina, and rely on the disastrous Fraser Foster, insecure and rusty. Like all Spurs, they were disconnected as a team for long stretches: the real Tottenham was only seen in the last 20′. Brentford, on the other hand, had played much better up until the 70th minute: compact, pungent in attack with Ivan Toney, author of the 2-0 (11 goals in the Premier League this year, only Haaland and Kane scored more), orderly and good at controlling the game. In the end he took a big risk, when Tottenham found themselves: if the victory would have been too much for Spurs, the defeat would have been too much punishment for Brentford.
THE MATCH
The rusty Tottenham were already surprised in the 15th minute, when Janelt sent in a short clearance from the uncertain Forster following a close shot from Jensen. Conte’s team struggles to set up, and goes to half-time having gone closer to 0-2 than even. The second goal comes at the beginning of the second half, and it’s a new mess: first of Dier, who svirgola an easy disengagement and gives Brentford a corner, then of the defense, who forgets Toney at the far post. Kane reopened the match in the 65th minute with an imperious header and six minutes later Tottenham made it 2-2 with Højbjerg, served in the center of the area by Kulusevski. Kane in the 84th minute anticipates Raya in the exit, but his header hits the crossbar and the result doesn’t change anymore.
THE PROGRAM
Here is the complete Premier Boxing Day menu, built on the matches of the 17th round.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham at 4pm
Everton v Wolverhampton at 4pm
Leicester v Newcastle at 4pm
Southampton-Brighton 4pm
Aston Villa v Liverpool at 5.30pm
