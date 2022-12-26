The draw at the Gtech Stadium between Brentford and Tottenham opens the Boxing Day marathon, 7 games on Boxing Day that mark the return of the Premier League after the break for the World Cup. The final act is the return of the leaders Arsenal, at home with West Ham, at 21 Italian time.

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

—

The point is however positive, the reaction to the two goals conceded a good demonstration of character, Harry Kane’s goal (10 in 7 games on Boxing Day, an all-time record) the usual certainty. But in Tottenham’s 2-2 comeback draw at Brentford there are more shadows than lights. Conte’s team straightens out a situation that had become complicated in the second half, returning from the World Cup break with the same problems they had in mid-November: insecure defense (Spurs down for the 9th game in a row), unproactive wingers (a drama, in Conte’s game), no player on the bench able to strike the spark. In addition there are the after-effects of the tournament in Qatar, which for example convince Conte to keep goalkeeper Lloris on the bench, captain of France only 8 days ago in the final against Argentina, and rely on the disastrous Fraser Foster, insecure and rusty. Like all Spurs, they were disconnected as a team for long stretches: the real Tottenham was only seen in the last 20′. Brentford, on the other hand, had played much better up until the 70th minute: compact, pungent in attack with Ivan Toney, author of the 2-0 (11 goals in the Premier League this year, only Haaland and Kane scored more), orderly and good at controlling the game. In the end he took a big risk, when Tottenham found themselves: if the victory would have been too much for Spurs, the defeat would have been too much punishment for Brentford.