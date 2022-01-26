The Tottenham English has been the first club to present an offer to Porto to sign the Colombian winger louis diaz and, according to what some Portuguese media reported this Wednesday, he would be willing to pay 45 million euros.

According to the Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the London club could raise the offer to 50 million, an amount that, initially, will not be accepted by the Portuguese club.

The player has a termination clause of 80 million euros and Porto owns 80 percent of his rights, while the remaining part belongs to the Colombian Júnior Barranquilla.

Luis Diaz, Porto player.

According to A BOLA from Portugal, the numbers that Tottenham puts on the table are far from convincing the club.

The next few days, he says, “are going to be very intense, but the fact that Luis Díaz is at the service of Colombia could make it difficult to carry out any business, although, of course, the footballer in the event of an agreement between clubs can always pass recognition doctors during a break between national team matches”.

The medium adds that “the name of Tottenham does not particularly seduce Luis Díaz, who believes that he can reach a much higher level.”

‘Don’t rush’

The media says that the footballer does not want to rush into the decision about his future, as he understands that he can be even more valued at the end of the season.

The player has already sounded for teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and even with the German Bayern.

Díaz arrived at Porto from Barranquilla, where he was trained, in 2019 and this season he has shown his best version. He is a winger with a lot of overflow capacity and has scored 14 goals so far in the league.

SPORTS AND EFE